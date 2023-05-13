BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 13 May 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Leeds United v Newcastle United at Elland Road and Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park. Leeds are among a number of teams battling to avoid relegation, while Newcastle are looking to secure a top-four finish. Should the Magpies have faltered, Villa and Spurs will both have been looking to capitalise to maintain their own outside chance of Champions League qualification. Plus, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton v Fulham