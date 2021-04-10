Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 10 April 2021
BBC Match of the day MOTD – 10 April 2021
Parma vs Milan Full Match – Serie A | 10 April 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches – Manchester City v Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Liverpool v Aston Villa at Anfield and Crystal Palace v Chelsea at Selhurst Park. The Citizens were looking to further strengthen their position at the top of the table, while the Reds were looking for revenge against the Villans after a stunning 7-2 defeat in the reverse fixture, and Chelsea were aiming to maintain their good form under Thomas Tuchel

