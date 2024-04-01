BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 31 March 2024

Gary Lineker presents highlights from a crucial day at the top of the Premier League table as champions Manchester City take on title rivals Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 4-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium last season on their way to winning a third successive league title, although Arsenal have already defeated City in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season. Fellow title hopefuls Liverpool are also in action – against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield – as they continue their attempt to win the Premier League for a second time in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?

It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or available to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

