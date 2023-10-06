Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 08 October 2023

Match of the Day 2
Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the day’s four Premier League matches, including the highly anticipated clash between last season’s top two as Arsenal take on Manchester City.

