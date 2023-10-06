BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 08 October 2023

Match of the Day 2 Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the day’s four Premier League matches, including the highly anticipated clash between last season’s top two as Arsenal take on Manchester City. IntroSource 1Source 2Source 3Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video St Mirren vs Rangers Full Match – Scottish Premiership | 8 October 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 8 October 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 8 October 2023 2.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 17:22 Neville on Arsenal win against Man City, who will win the Premier League and more! 458.9K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 07 October 2023 8.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Burnley vs Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 7 October 2023 1.8K