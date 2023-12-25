Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 24 December 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 24 December 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 24 December 2023
Highlights and analysis from the clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux.

This is just the second Premier League match to be scheduled on Christmas Eve and the first in 28 years. Wolves will be looking to spoil Chelsea’s Christmas by continuing their excellent recent record against the Blues that has seen them lose just one of their last six encounters. Chelsea’s last victory at Molineux came back in 2019 when Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win.

There will also be another chance to see all the goals from Saturday’s six Premier League matches.

