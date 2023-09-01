Balotelli’s Pranks, Lacklustre Transfers and Talking Nonsense Abroad | EP 15

On this episode of “The Rest Is Football”, the lads discuss player valuations and estimate what they’d be worth in today’s transfer market. They also delve into the process of transferring players to foreign teams and Micah shares how Mario Balotelli managed to set him up when he first met the manager of Fiorentina.

Additionally, Alan shares his thoughts on how Newcastle can improve after their lacklustre start to the 2023/24 Premier League season and they all reflect on signings that didn’t quite meet expectations.

00:00 – Intro

00:52 – Gary, Alan & Micah’s Value In Today’s Market

06:38 – Moving To New Clubs

13:09 – Language Mixups

14:58 – The Balotelli Incident

16:54 – “What If..?” Transfers

24:17 – New Transfer Expectations

26:10 – How To Improve Newcastle

27:46 – Transfers That Didn’t Work