Fergie’s petrol was anger | Gordon Strachans Greatest Managers

This week’s guest joining Jeff Stelling is the former Coventry, Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. They look back on his career as a player with Aberdeen, Manchester United and Leeds United and he gives us plenty of stories about managerial legends like Sir Alex Ferguson, Jock Stein, Howard Wilkinson and Ron Atkinson including:
• how Fergie scared the Aberdeen players into winning
• why Jock Stein could be brutal with his own players
• whether Big Ron really had a sunbed at the training ground
Gordon also recalls when Fergie banned the players wives from the team bus after a Scottish Cup Final win, the time he and a team-mate dared to ask the great man for a transfer and why winning promotion with Leeds was so special.
He also explains why managing Celtic or Rangers is the biggest test you can face as a manager, how he dealt with difficult characters in his Scotland squads, facing the brilliant Brazil team at the 1982 World Cup and the trip to Tenerife where he ended up in a lookalike competition…as himself.
Football’s Greatest is a Folding Pocket Production with BBC Studios.
Follow Football’s Greatest and join in the debate:
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@footballsgreatestpod
Instagram: www.instagram.com/footballsgreatestpod
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ftblsgreatest
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@footballsgreatestpod
Facebook: www.facebook.com/footballsgreatestpod
#footballsgreatest #scottishcup #football