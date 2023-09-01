What’s Next For Jadon Sancho? | Who’s Had The Best Transfer window?

What’s next for Sancho after responding to ten Hag’s comments? Grading the top 8 clubs transfer windows, How will United & Arsenal fair in the UCL? West Ham leave it late against Luton! Danny Murphy, Flex & Joey Knight are back with another episode of The Take On show to take a dive into the most vital questions about the Premier League. Discussing Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, United’s away record, Jadon Sancho’s statement after ten Hag reveals why he was excluded from the matchday squad, Arsenal’s game by numbers, Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to 15 after a 3-0 win against Aston Villa, West Ham leave it late away to Luton, big wins for Man City & Spurs, a summary of the Champions League group stage draw & much more! Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to never miss a video!

0:00; – Intro

0:48; – Jadon Sancho Situation

6:22; – Flex on ten Hag favouring Antony over Sancho

7:34; – Danny on players showing resilience

9:04; – Danny on the player approach to a manager

9:31; – Jadon Sancho’s Ability (does he want it?)

11:14; – Danny on players’ mentality with social media

12:35; – Danny on Liverpool

14:29; – Joey on Chelsea

16:34; – Danny and Joey on Mudryk

17:56; – Joey on Ian Maatsen

18:33; – Joey on Chelsea’s start to the season

19:33; – Moises Caicedo Start at Chelsea

20:27; – Enzo Fernandez in the 8 Role

22:01; – Man United vs Arsenal Review

23:36; – Danny on United looking good out of possession

24:43; – Danny on Rashford and Eriksen

25:10; – Danny on Arteta’s Arsenal

26:06; – Man United’s Offside and Arsenal’s Penalty Claim

27:13; – Joey on Man United vs Arsenal

27:44; – Brighton Bright Start to the season

28:02; – Champions League Draw (Arsenal, Newcastle, Man City and Man United)

35:42; – Rating the Transfer Window

35:54; – Man United’s Transfer Window

38:12; – Arsenal’s Transfer Window

39:33; – Liverpool’s Transfer Window

41:24; – West Ham’s Transfer Window

42:36; – Chelsea’s Transfer Window

46:08; – Man City’s Transfer Window

48:08; – Spurs’ Transfer Window

48:41; – Newcastle’s Transfer Window

49:44; – Villa’s Transfer Window

50:05; – Joey on Brighton’s Transfer Window

51:04; – Outro

