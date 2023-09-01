What’s Next For Jadon Sancho? | Who’s Had The Best Transfer window?

What’s next for Sancho after responding to ten Hag’s comments? Grading the top 8 clubs transfer windows, How will United & Arsenal fair in the UCL? West Ham leave it late against Luton! Danny Murphy, Flex & Joey Knight are back with another episode of The Take On show to take a dive into the most vital questions about the Premier League. Discussing Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, United’s away record, Jadon Sancho’s statement after ten Hag reveals why he was excluded from the matchday squad, Arsenal’s game by numbers, Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to 15 after a 3-0 win against Aston Villa, West Ham leave it late away to Luton, big wins for Man City & Spurs, a summary of the Champions League group stage draw & much more! Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to never miss a video!
0:00; – Intro
0:48; – Jadon Sancho Situation
6:22; – Flex on ten Hag favouring Antony over Sancho
7:34; – Danny on players showing resilience
9:04; – Danny on the player approach to a manager
9:31; – Jadon Sancho’s Ability (does he want it?)
11:14; – Danny on players’ mentality with social media
12:35; – Danny on Liverpool
14:29; – Joey on Chelsea
16:34; – Danny and Joey on Mudryk
17:56; – Joey on Ian Maatsen
18:33; – Joey on Chelsea’s start to the season
19:33; – Moises Caicedo Start at Chelsea
20:27; – Enzo Fernandez in the 8 Role
22:01; – Man United vs Arsenal Review
23:36; – Danny on United looking good out of possession
24:43; – Danny on Rashford and Eriksen
25:10; – Danny on Arteta’s Arsenal
26:06; – Man United’s Offside and Arsenal’s Penalty Claim
27:13; – Joey on Man United vs Arsenal
27:44; – Brighton Bright Start to the season
28:02; – Champions League Draw (Arsenal, Newcastle, Man City and Man United)
35:42; – Rating the Transfer Window
35:54; – Man United’s Transfer Window
38:12; – Arsenal’s Transfer Window
39:33; – Liverpool’s Transfer Window
41:24; – West Ham’s Transfer Window
42:36; – Chelsea’s Transfer Window
46:08; – Man City’s Transfer Window
48:08; – Spurs’ Transfer Window
48:41; – Newcastle’s Transfer Window
49:44; – Villa’s Transfer Window
50:05; – Joey on Brighton’s Transfer Window
51:04; – Outro
