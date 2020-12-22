All the goals from Round 13 of Serie A
All the goals from Round 13 of Serie A 2020/21 featuring Ronaldo, Lukaku, Immobile, Quagliarella, Morata, Rafael Leão, Zapata, Dzeko and many more! | Serie A TIM