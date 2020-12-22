Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville pick their Premier League team of 2020 | MNF
Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville pick their Premier League team of 2020 | MNF
On the last MNF of the year, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discussed the best performing players of the year in the Premier League and picked a combined 11 for what is their team of the year. Do you agree?

