Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville pick their Premier League team of 2020 | MNF
On the last MNF of the year, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discussed the best performing players of the year in the Premier League and picked a combined 11 for what is their team of the year. Do you agree?