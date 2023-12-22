Alaves vs Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 22 December 2023 Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Secret Santa & Christmas Parties At Premier League Clubs | EP 60 Related videos icon Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 21 December 2023 439 icon Liverpool vs West Ham United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 20 December 2023 1K icon Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 20 December 2023 500 icon Barcelona vs Almeria Full Match – LaLiga | 20 December 2023 568 icon Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Full Match – LaLiga | 19 December 2023 451 icon Chelsea vs Newcastle United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 19 December 2023 878