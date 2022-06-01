Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 130 GREATEST LIVERPOOL GOALS | 130-121 | Two overhead kicks & a Sturridge special

To celebrate the Reds’ 130th anniversary, we begin taking a look at the best goal ever scored by the Reds, starting with 130-121. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

