World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ITV

Jacqui Oatley presents highlights of England’s latest 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Slovakia. The Three Lions won 1-0 in Slovakia at the start of qualifying in Sam Allardyce’s only match in charge, and have gone from strength to strength since under Gareth Southgate. Lee Dixon, Glenn Hoddle and Ally McCoist provide match analysis.

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"