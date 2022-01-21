Will Man United Finish Top 4? | Gerrard Taunts Everton Fans | Vibe With FIVE

Vibe With FIVE is back for another episode. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson discuss Man Uniteds victory vs West Ham, Gerrards Villa beating Everton and the rest of this weekends Premier League games.
0:00; Preview
0:45; Intro
1:18; Sokin #AD
2:09; Man U v West Ham
7:55; Harry Maguire
10:35; David De Gea
12:41; Wayne Rooney
17:10; Uniteds Next Fixtures
18:40; Declan Rice
21:44; Wyntz Freestyle
23:31; Arsenal v Burnley
27:23; Crystal Palace v Liverpool
28:30; Chelsea v Tottenham
29:40; Will United get top 4?
34:23; Southampton v Man City
35:30; Everton v Aston Villa
36:22; Steven Gerrard
40:16; Wayne Rooney & Derby
42:17; Will Newcastle Stay Up?
46:45; Watford v Norwich
47:02; Les Ferdinand
48:43; Outro
