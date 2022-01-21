Will Man United Finish Top 4? | Gerrard Taunts Everton Fans | Vibe With FIVE

Vibe With FIVE is back for another episode. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson discuss Man Uniteds victory vs West Ham, Gerrards Villa beating Everton and the rest of this weekends Premier League games.

0:00; Preview

0:45; Intro

1:18; Sokin #AD

2:09; Man U v West Ham

7:55; Harry Maguire

10:35; David De Gea

12:41; Wayne Rooney

17:10; Uniteds Next Fixtures

18:40; Declan Rice

21:44; Wyntz Freestyle

23:31; Arsenal v Burnley

27:23; Crystal Palace v Liverpool

28:30; Chelsea v Tottenham

29:40; Will United get top 4?

34:23; Southampton v Man City

35:30; Everton v Aston Villa

36:22; Steven Gerrard

40:16; Wayne Rooney & Derby

42:17; Will Newcastle Stay Up?

46:45; Watford v Norwich

47:02; Les Ferdinand

48:43; Outro

