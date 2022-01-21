Home Review Show Highlights Access All Areas | Late Rashford goal secures all three points | Manchester United v West Ham

Access All Areas | Late Rashford goal secures all three points | Manchester United v West Ham

Access All Areas | Late Rashford goal secures all three points | Manchester United v West Ham
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Abraham hits the 10-goal mark in Serie A | Every Goal | Round 23 | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Go behind the scenes at Old Trafford as United secured a win over the Hammers in the Premier League. A late Marcus Rashford strike, gave the Reds all three points.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs

Previous Video
Will Man United Finish Top 4? | Gerrard Taunts Everton Fans | Vibe With FIVE

Will Man United Finish Top 4? | Gerrard Taunts Everton Fans | Vibe With FIVE

Next Video
Abraham hits the 10-goal mark in Serie A | Every Goal | Round 23 | Serie A 2021/22

Abraham hits the 10-goal mark in Serie A | Every Goal | Round 23 | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top