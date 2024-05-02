Gary Neville: Secret Management Offers & United Career | Stick to Football EP 28

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special guest episode we turn the tables and have our very own Gary Neville in the hot seat.
Ian Wright steps in as host alongside Gary’s former club team-mate Roy Keane, fellow England international Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott to chat about the former Manchester United captain’s career.
With 8 Premier League titles, two Champions League, three FA Cup’s, a Club World Cup and 85 England caps on his honours list, the panel talk about his early days in the Old Trafford dressing room and establishing himself as one of the all-time Premier League greats.
Gary also reveals his close relationship and admiration of his sporting star siblings Tracey and Phil. He also talks honestly about post-football career that has seen him become a regular football analysist, England’s assistant coach and an infamous spell as Valencia manager.
Having previously revealed on Stick to Football that he won the 1999 treble with his boyhood club before he could even do a pull-up, we end the show with a pull-up challenge for Gary and the guests.
If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.
CHAPTERING
00:00 Behind the scenes
04:45 Promo
05:33 Introduction
08:43 Gary’s self-deprecation
16:47 Manchester United’s dressing room
20:33 Gary and his siblings Phil and Tracey’s success
25:31 Cricket as a youngster
32:45 England career
38:45 Relationship with Jamie Carragher
41:29 Valencia manager
48:30 England managerial prospect
51:50 Salford ownership
01:02:00 Pull up challenge
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1
LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS
Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O
The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3
———————————————————————-
Follow us on social!
———————————————————————–
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap
————————————————————————