Gary Neville: Secret Management Offers & United Career | Stick to Football EP 28

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special guest episode we turn the tables and have our very own Gary Neville in the hot seat.

Ian Wright steps in as host alongside Gary’s former club team-mate Roy Keane, fellow England international Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott to chat about the former Manchester United captain’s career.

With 8 Premier League titles, two Champions League, three FA Cup’s, a Club World Cup and 85 England caps on his honours list, the panel talk about his early days in the Old Trafford dressing room and establishing himself as one of the all-time Premier League greats.

Gary also reveals his close relationship and admiration of his sporting star siblings Tracey and Phil. He also talks honestly about post-football career that has seen him become a regular football analysist, England’s assistant coach and an infamous spell as Valencia manager.

Having previously revealed on Stick to Football that he won the 1999 treble with his boyhood club before he could even do a pull-up, we end the show with a pull-up challenge for Gary and the guests.

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

CHAPTERING

00:00 Behind the scenes

04:45 Promo

05:33 Introduction

08:43 Gary’s self-deprecation

16:47 Manchester United’s dressing room

20:33 Gary and his siblings Phil and Tracey’s success

25:31 Cricket as a youngster

32:45 England career

38:45 Relationship with Jamie Carragher

41:29 Valencia manager

48:30 England managerial prospect

51:50 Salford ownership

01:02:00 Pull up challenge

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————