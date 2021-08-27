Who would you choose? Prime Eden Hazard or prime Gareth Bale? | Extra Time | ESPN FC

Craig Burley, Steve Nicol and Jan Aage Fjortoft join Kay Murray to answer a round of fans’ questions on #FCExtraTime.

0:00 Who would you choose? Prime Eden Hazard or prime Gareth Bale?

5:30 Who would get a red card first? Graeme Souness or Sergio Ramos?

13:30 What are some Norwegian delicacies?

14:00 What sport do the guys hate?

17:30 Do you have more pride playing for country or club?

