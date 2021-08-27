Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who’s had the better international career? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Frank Leboeuf and Shaka Hislop join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to respond to fans’ questions in Extra Time.

0:00 Frank is an author now.

1:38 What is the biggest difference between playing domestic and international football?

3:48 Should Cristiano Ronaldo be taking free kicks and penalties ahead of Bruno Fernandes for either Manchester United or Portugal?

6:36 Which transfer is the bigger game-changer in LaLiga: Memphis Depay to Barcelona or Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid?

7:15 Has Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi had the better international career?

8:34 What was one of the most important things the guys learned from a senior player at the start of their careers?

11:44 Better defensive duo: Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci or Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos?

12:43 Was it hard to regain momentum at the club level after a big result on the international stage?

