Where Man Utd Went Wrong Against Galatasaray & The Changes Needed | VAR Audio Leak Reaction

What are five things that must change at Manchester United? Another red card for Casemiro! Manchester United UCL home record becoming a worry? Welcome to another episode of The Take On! Flex, Anton,Joey and Joel sit down to discuss Manchester United’s 3-2 loss to Galatasary. Why did Manchester United let the result slip from their hands? Manchester United lose 0-1 to Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson is the first manager in league history to go five consecutive away games against Manchester United unbeaten! Liverpool lose 1-2 to Tottenham! PGMOL gives statement on the Diaz disallowed goal! Why did no one else in the big 6 go for Maddison? Arsenal lose 2-1 to Lens! Has Arteta overplayed Saka? Kai havertz gets his first goal for Arsenal in his 7th Premier league appearance! Arsenal and Spurs remain the only two unbeaten teams in the league! Wolves beat Man City in a shocking 2-1 win. Hwang Hee-Chan scores the winner and wolves troll Pep on social media! Chelsea win 2-0 against Fulham! Mykhailo Mudryk gets his first goal for Chelsea in his 24th appearance! No keeper in the league has more clean sheets than Sanchez! Is this a glimpse of what’s to come for Poch’s men! Who’s better between Bellingham and Musiala? Is Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney good options as a 9 for Chelsea and Arsenal? Newcastle win 2-0 against Burnley! Aston Villa thrash Brighton in 6-1 victory! West Ham win 2-0 against Sheffield United! Luton Town surprises many with a 2-1 win over Everton! Nottingham Forest draw 1-1 with Brentford!

00:07 – Intro

03:01 – 5 things that Man United must change (Flex)

03:26 – Flex on Man United’s Mentality and Stability

07:52 – Flex on ten Hag’s Ruthlessness

11:00 – Jadon Sancho Situation

13:40 – Flex on ten Hag’s Recruitment, Injuries and Ownership

15:21 – Flex on Andre Onana

17:48 – Joey on De Gea staying at United

18:44 – Flex on Andre Onana’s Statistics

19:22 – Anton on David De Gea staying at United

21:02 – Galatasaray’s Home Atmosphere

24:55 – PGMOL and the Aftermath of the Liverpool vs Spurs game

25:16 – Joey’s view on the VAR Audio Leak

27:26 – Joel’s view on the VAR Audio Leak

28:12 – Joey and Anton on the VAR Audio Leak consequences

31:15 – Flex’s view on VAR

31:53 – Anton on no ownership in VAR

32:53 – Lens vs Arsenal Review and learning from a loss

35:01 – Joel on Saka’s Injury

36:21 – Arsenal vs Man City Preview

40:05 – Anton on Odegaard Importance vs Man City

41:14 – Anton on West Ham Success in comparison to Arsenal

43:15 – Flex on Arsenal vs Man City

44:14 – Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney

47:07 – Anton on Michail Antonio

48:51 – Outro

