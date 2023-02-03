What percentage chance that Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s manager next season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Don Hutchison answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Don got an Everton prediction right

2:08 Why was Craig complaining about Chelsea not registering Badiashile?

3:52 More likely: Everton stays up or Man City catches Arsenal?

5:44 What should Erik ten Hag tell Casemiro in the dressing room?

7:10 % chance Klopp remains as Liverpool’s manager

12:09 More likely for 4th: Newcastle, Spurs or Brighton?

13:19 The most fractured dressing room you’ve been part of

