Action from the Premier League as title challengers Arsenal take on Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won 13 of their 15 league games so far in 2024.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|