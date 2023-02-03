Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 February 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 February 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 February 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 4 Febuary 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Everton v Arsenal at Goodison Park and Manchester United v Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Toffees were in need of three points to aid them in their fight against relegation, but faced a tough task against title-chasing Arsenal. United and the Eagles shared the spoils when they met at Selhurst Park last month, but the Red Devils will have expected to make home advantage count this time. Plus, Aston Villa v Leicester City, Brentford v Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool and Newcastle United v West Ham United

Previous Video
English Football League Highlights – ITV

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 4 February 2023

Next Video
Newcastle v West Ham

Newcastle United v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 4 Febuary 2023

Related videos

Top