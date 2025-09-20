West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Oliver Glasner – the first Palace manager to go 10 Premier League games unbeaten – takes his side to West Ham. The pressure is back on for Graham Potter after defeat to Spurs.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.