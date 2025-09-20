Real Madrid vs Espanyol Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Real Madrid vs Espanyol
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.