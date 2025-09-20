Home Leagues La Liga Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Espanyol Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Full match
Real MadridFull Match ReplayHighlightsLa Liga

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Top