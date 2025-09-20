Home Leagues Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Brighton & Hove AlbionFull Match ReplayHighlightsPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

Off to a flying start in the post-Daniel Levy era, Tottenham make the trip to the South Coast for a Premier League clash with Brighton, who lost 2-1 away to Bournemouth previously.

