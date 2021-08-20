West Ham United v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 23 August 2021

West Ham United v Leicester City – Skysports Monday Night Football MNF Coverage of the top-flight clash from The London Stadium, as two of last season’s top six sides face each other. The Hammers dented Brendan Rodger’s teams’ Champions League chances late on last season when they came out 3-2 winners in April. Two goals from Jesse Lingard and a Jarrod Bowen strike was enough to earn David Moyes’ side all three points.