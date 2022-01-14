West Ham United 2-3 Leeds United | HARRISON HAT-TRICK! Premier League highlights

Highlights from our Premier League match against West Ham United. A hat-trick for Jack Harrison saw us claim a crucial win in a five-goal thriller at the London Stadium.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague #Football

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you thought this video was 🔥 don’t forget to subscribe and hit the like 👍 button! Also if you want to get a notification every time we post hit the bell 🛎 button in the top right corner. MOT. ALAW. ⚽️

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages

https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en

https://www.leedsunited.com