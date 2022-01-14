Premier League academies: The brutal release stories of Devonte Redmond and Owen Bailey | BBC Sport

Football Focus presents Hidden Pressures, which is a short documentary exploring the release stories of Owen Bailey from Newcastle United in 2021 and Devonte Redmond from Manchester United in 2018. Both players really struggled in the aftermath having been at their clubs since young and want to raise more awareness of the help players need to transition out of the game.

