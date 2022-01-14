Home TV Show Are PSG good enough to oust Real Madrid from the Champions League? | ESPN FC Extra Time

West Ham United 2-3 Leeds United | HARRISON HAT-TRICK! Premier League highlights

Dan Thomas is joined by Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens on the latest Sunday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Juls was at a musical quiz!
0:45 Are PSG good enough to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16?
2:03 Just how good a midfielder is Luka Modric?
2:45 Should Chelsea be worried over not finishing in the top 4?
3:40 Was Stevie ultimately right about Romelu Lukaku?
6:00 Although West Ham didn’t get the win, how good was Illan Meslier in goal for Leeds United?
8:20 Did Don ever receive a signing-on bonus?
10:53 Does Stevie get royalty checks from the Anfield Rap?
12:15 Do the FC guys ever get recognized in public?
