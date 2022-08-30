Home TV Show News and Interviews Wesley Fofana having Chelsea medical as Ross Barkley leaves the club

Wesley Fofana having Chelsea medical as Ross Barkley leaves the club

Wesley Fofana having Chelsea medical as Ross Barkley leaves the club
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Dharmesh Sheth & Kaveh Solhekol with their club by club transfer roundup.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #TheTransferShow

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
laliga-h-negativo-600x600_2018

LaLiga Highlights Show – 29 August 2022

Next Video
Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Antony in, Ronaldo out? 🔴 | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top