Home Post-match Reaction and Interview WE NEED TO DO BETTER | Graham Potter | Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea PL

WE NEED TO DO BETTER | Graham Potter | Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea PL

WE NEED TO DO BETTER | Graham Potter | Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea PL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 26 Febuary 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Graham Potter gives his thoughts on the Premier League loss to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-http://che.lc/5thstand

Subscribe: http://che.lc/youtube

Follow Chelsea on social media:
Facebook: http://che.lc/facebook
Twitter: http://che.lc/twitter
Instagram: http://che.lc/instagram
TikTok: http://che.lc/tiktok

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Rangers 1-2 Celtic | Kyogo stars as Celtic claim Viaplay Cup glory

HIGHLIGHTS | Rangers 1-2 Celtic | Kyogo stars as Celtic claim Viaplay Cup glory

Next Video
Tottenham Hotspur ,Chelsea ,Full Match , Carabao Cup , jose mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 26 Febuary 2023

Related videos

Top