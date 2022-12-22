We are so proud of him – Villa boss Emery on Emiliano Martínez after World Cup win

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Aston Villa face Liverpool on Boxing Day. Unai Emery spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Premier League return. The Villa boss spoke about the return of goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, after his successful return from the World Cup.

He said he wants the player to rest on his return but that he and all Aston Villa fans should be proud to have a World Cup winner. Martínez helped his side to victory against France in the World Cup saving a number of last minute efforts from the likes of Kylian Mbappe to take his team into extra time.

