BEST Boxing Day Matches ft. Man Utd 4-3 Newcastle & Man City 6-3 Leicester | Premier League

10 of the Premier League’s best Boxing Day matches featuring:

Arsenal 6-1 Leicester 2000/01

Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle United 2012/13

Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City 2021/22

Coventry City 3-2 Arsenal 1999/00

Bolton Wanderers 4-3 Newcastle United 2002/03

Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Manchester United 1992/93

AFC Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United 2017/18

Manchester City 5-1 Hull City 2008/09

Hull City 2-3 Manchester United 2013/14

Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa 2007/08

What’s your favourite Boxing Day moment? Let us know in the comments.

