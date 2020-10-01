Watch every goal of the mid-week Round 1 fixtures – Serie A
Galabinov scores two to mark historic first ever Serie A TIM win, Lukaku scores two to secure Inter three points, and Atalanta put four past Lazio. Watch every goal of the mid-week Round 1 fixtures of the 2020/21 Serie A