Was Romelu Lukaku’s interview the downfall of Chelsea’s season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Shaka Hislop, Craig Burley and Mario Melchiot join Dan Thomas on the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Dan’s ignoring Craig.
0:30 Bukayo Saka’s decision making.
1:30 How big is the gap between Chelsea and Liverpool-Manchester City?
5:00 Did the Romelu Lukaku interview a few months ago signal the fallout at Chelsea?
7:00 VAR misunderstandings in Chelsea vs. Arsenal?
8:55 Ex-pro’s in the VAR booth!
9:40 Goalkeeper reactions post-game.
11:40 Who had the easier game today: Man City or Liverpool?
12:30 Chelsea’s changes in the Sumer.
13:30 Mitrovic back in the Premier League.
14:00 Which sport would Shaka do the best/worst in?
#ESPNFC #ESPNFCExtraTime #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime
✔️ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔️ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC