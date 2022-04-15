Was Romelu Lukaku’s interview the downfall of Chelsea’s season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Shaka Hislop, Craig Burley and Mario Melchiot join Dan Thomas on the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Dan’s ignoring Craig.

0:30 Bukayo Saka’s decision making.

1:30 How big is the gap between Chelsea and Liverpool-Manchester City?

5:00 Did the Romelu Lukaku interview a few months ago signal the fallout at Chelsea?

7:00 VAR misunderstandings in Chelsea vs. Arsenal?

8:55 Ex-pro’s in the VAR booth!

9:40 Goalkeeper reactions post-game.

11:40 Who had the easier game today: Man City or Liverpool?

12:30 Chelsea’s changes in the Sumer.

13:30 Mitrovic back in the Premier League.

14:00 Which sport would Shaka do the best/worst in?

