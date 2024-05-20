Andre Onana: The Man United Jersey is Heavy

On this week’s episode on The Overlap, brought to you by SkyBet, we are joined by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

As our first goalkeeper on the show we kick things off with a discussion on the evolution of the position along with the differences the Premier League has brought to the Cameroonian keeper.

Onana talks about his childhood, family and youth career that seen him reject a contract at Barcelona after coming through their youth system and the relationship he has United boss Erik ten Hag, who he played under at Ajax before a move to Inter Milan.

We also chat about the Andre Onana Foundation, a foundation that provides free medical care and surgeries to underprivileged communities helping individuals in need regain their health and hope.

Finally we preview this weekend’s FA Cup final between Manchester United v Manchester City and Onana has a special message for the Red Devils fans.

Chaptering

00:00 Introduction

01:50 Promo

02:35 Evolution of a goalkeeper

05:40 Difference of the Premier League

07:46 Joining Manchester United

13:36 First season at Old Trafford

15:56 Andre Onana Foundation

19:02 Onana’s childhood, family and youth career

23:11 Turning down Barcelona contract

27:03 Relationship with Erik ten Hag

32:30 FA Cup final v Manchester City

