Vlahovic heads one in at the death | Wild Ending | Serie A 2021/22

Bolognas’ hopes of a first away win at Juventus in 11 years were crushed by the Serbian’s late equaliser. The final minutes were full of adrenaline with two red cards in the Bologna team | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
