UNSTOPPABLE Cristiano Ronaldo Free Kick | Best Premier League Goals | April

Why blame Manchester City for spending available resources? | ESPN FC Extra Time

A compilation of the best goals scored in the Premier League in April (2021/22). This video features Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United), Rodri (Manchester City) and more!

Which player scored the best goal? Let us know in the comments.

