Why blame Manchester City for spending available resources? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this edition of Extra Time…

0:00 INTRO

0:53 How do you think Harry Kane is feeling right now after Manchester City sign Erling Haaland?

2:15 Why do people blame Manchester City for spending available resources?

3:33 Why does UEFA keep trying to fix what isn’t broken?

7:33 How do Manchester United go about persuading players to join the club this summer if they don’t even make the Europa League?

8:46 Will Vinicius Jr. end up with a better career than Neymar?10:28 Which national team manager will return to club football after the World Cup?

