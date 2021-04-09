UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 9 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Full Match – Europa League | 8 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
135 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 9 April 2021
The latest action from the UEFA Europa League, including highlights of Arsenal v Slavia Prague, Granada v Manchester United, Ajax v Roma and Dinamo Zagreb v Villareal.