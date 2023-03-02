UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Magazine – 7 March 2023

A round-up of all the latest action and stories from UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video UEFA Champions League Magazine – 7 March 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Magazine – 7 March 2023 127 icon Watch LaterAdded 51:59 The Kelly & Wrighty Show-06/03/2023 12K icon Watch LaterAdded 00:11 The Weekend Wrap-05/03/2023 527 icon Watch LaterAdded Soccer AM – 5 March 2023 1.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Preview – 3 March 2023 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 11:12 Inside Training: All-action session and brilliant two-touch shooting challenge ahead of Man Utd 782.3K