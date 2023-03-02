Im STILL here! | Graham Potter | Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund

Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaks after the 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Really pleased, fantastic atmosphere, both players and supporters were tremendous

00:46 I didn’t think about it in that way (if game was crucial for his own future), no one has enjoyed the run we’ve had

01:27 I’m still here!

01:40 I watched the first penalty and that didn’t go too well!

02:25 If the result hadn’t gone our way I do t know what the circumstances would have been, Cucurella has dealt with criticism well and we’ve tried to shield him a bit

03:22 It’s an important game and special atmosphere, it was a passionate evening

04:11 We’ve had a tough period and had to respond, played well and lost v Dortmund, had to stick together and find a way through, players have been incredible

05:20 Supporters have been really fair, they feel pain and have to articulate it, you always need a bit of luck and we missed key players before World Cup

07:01 Premier League and Champions League are , two different competitions, injuries have hurt PL form, delighted for everybody

08:03 You will have bad and good times, about responding to the bad, things never as bad as you think but sometimes it felt like they were!

