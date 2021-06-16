Home International Games Euro 2020 Turkey v Wales Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021
Turkey v Wales Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Finland v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
133 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

Turkey v Wales Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

BBC MOTD : Turkey v Wales
Gabby Logan introduces live coverage as Wales take on Turkey in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku. With commentary from Steve Wilson and Robbie Savage.

Previous Video
euro 2020

Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after Uefa violation

Next Video
Finland v Russia

Finland v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

Related videos

Top