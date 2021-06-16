Home International Games Euro 2020 Finland v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021
Finland v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 15 June 2021

BBC MOTD: Finland v Russia
Mark Chapman introduces live coverage as tournament debutants Finland take on Russia in St Petersburg

