Home International Games Euro 2020 Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after Uefa violation
Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after Uefa violation
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Turkey v Wales Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after Uefa violation

Marko Arnautovic has been banned for one game after he was investigated for insulting another player. David Alaba attempted to restrain Arnautovic as he made an angry gesture during a Group C match in Bucharest. Uefa found Arnautovic to be in violation of article 15(1)(a)(iv) of their disciplinary regulations.

Previous Video
England Train Shooting Ahead of Sweden Quarter Final | Inside Training | World Cup 2018

England v Scotland: Marcus Rashford press conference

Next Video
Turkey v Wales

Turkey v Wales Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

Related videos

Top