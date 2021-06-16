Marko Arnautovic banned for one game after Uefa violation
Marko Arnautovic has been banned for one game after he was investigated for insulting another player. David Alaba attempted to restrain Arnautovic as he made an angry gesture during a Group C match in Bucharest. Uefa found Arnautovic to be in violation of article 15(1)(a)(iv) of their disciplinary regulations.