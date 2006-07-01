Transfer Rumor stories! Truth, completely false & downright crazy | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Don Hutchison and Steve Nicol on the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Big storm in the Northeast!
1:00 Uncomfortable away trips.
3:30 Coach of the year?
4:22 Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres, Michael Owen: Bench, start or drop?
8:42 Best transfer rumors the FC guys were linked with?
11:20 Percent chance Antonio Conte walks out on Tottenham?
11:50 Best club mascot they’ve ever seen?
12:53 The next Blaise Matuidi at Juventus?
13:20 English managers’ struggles to win silverware.
#ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC