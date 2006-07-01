Home Leagues La Liga HOW the worlds best team imploded | FC Barcelona

For years, FC Barcelona were the best football team in the world, epitomizing tradition, flair and success with an unbeatable, unique club culture. Més que un club! Now, Barcelona are in crisis, forced to ship off Leo Messi and struggling with dire financial challenges. What made Barca so great, and where did it all go wrong? We take a closer look…

Report: Hecko Flores
Camera and Edit: Joe Wright

DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!
