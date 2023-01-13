Pre-matchPremier League - EPL TRAINING IN THE WIND AND RAIN! | Man City Womens Training Session Previous Post Chelsea in talks with PSV for Madueke; Besiktas terminate Weghorst loan Next Post Premier League Preview – 13 January 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded 24:21 Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Brighton vs Liverpool 96.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Welcome To The Weekend – 13 January 2023 23 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Preview – 13 January 2023 43 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:58 Chelsea in talks with PSV for Madueke; Besiktas terminate Weghorst loan 46.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 01:32 Manchester Derby No.189 | Will it be as eventful as the last one? 9.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:02 Joao Felixs Chelsea Debut Cut Short In Fulham Defeat | Chelsea Unseen Extra | Presented by trivago 13.5K