Premier League Preview – 13 January 2023

Premier League Preview A look ahead to all the upcoming action in the Premier League, including both the Manchester Derby and the North London derby. IntroSource 1Next page Previous Video Welcome To The Weekend – 13 January 2023 Next Video TRAINING IN THE WIND AND RAIN! | Man City Womens Training Session Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 24:21 Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Brighton vs Liverpool 96.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Welcome To The Weekend – 13 January 2023 23 TRAINING IN THE WIND AND RAIN! | Man City Womens Training Session 9 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:58 Chelsea in talks with PSV for Madueke; Besiktas terminate Weghorst loan 46.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 01:32 Manchester Derby No.189 | Will it be as eventful as the last one? 9.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:02 Joao Felixs Chelsea Debut Cut Short In Fulham Defeat | Chelsea Unseen Extra | Presented by trivago 13.5K