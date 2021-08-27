Tottenham Hotspur welcome Watford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game from the Premier League. Spurs have kicked off the new season with two wins in a row.
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the day MOTD – 28 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
877 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.