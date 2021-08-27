Home Full Match Replay Tottenham Hotspur v Watford Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 28 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
877 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
More Videos More Videos
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Watford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game from the Premier League. Spurs have kicked off the new season with two wins in a row.

Previous Video
EPL_WOLVMANU_PREV

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 29 August 2021

Next Video
motd

BBC Match of the day MOTD – 28 August 2021

Related videos

Top